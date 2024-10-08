Who is plotting against Trump to take him down?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPISODE 13
Is the left really the party of hate and division? Is black-rock tied to the attempted assassinations?
00:00 Introduction
03:52 Bat Crap Crazy
06:37 Hate from the left?
07:46 Mostly peacful
13:33 Montage from the left
16:54 Is Blackrock involved in attempted Assassinations?
25:59 Something to laugh at:)