Aurora Borealis Geomagnetic Storm 2025 | Stunning Northern Lights Alert!
Aurora Borealis Geomagnetic Storm 2025 | Stunning Northern Lights Alert!

A powerful geomagnetic storm is on its way, bringing a spectacular Aurora Borealis show from June 1 to June 3, 2025! NASA and NOAA warn of a severe G4 solar storm caused by a massive coronal mass ejection. This means breathtaking northern lights could be visible across northern U.S. states, Canada, and parts of Europe.


Don’t miss your chance to witness this natural light show! Subscribe to News Plus Globe for live updates and space weather alerts.


#AuroraBorealis #GeomagneticStorm #NorthernLights #SolarStorm #SpaceWeather #NewsPlusGlobe

space weathersolar stormcoronal mass ejectionaurora borealisnews plus globegeomagnetic storm 2025northern lights 2025aurora forecastnorthern lights usanorthern lights canadanoaa auroranasa auroraaurora viewingspace weather prediction center
