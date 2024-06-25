LtCol. Karen Kwiatkowski #Assange is FREE! - Mossad in the Pentagon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
LtCol. Karen Kwiatkowski : #Eyewitness - #Pentagon Special Treatment for #Israel LtCol. Karen Kwiatkowski shares her first-hand experiences and observations from within the Pentagon regarding the special treatment given to Israel. In this revealing video, Kwiatkowski discusses the unique policies, practices, and decisions that have shaped the U.S.-Israel relationship. Her eyewitness account offers a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the Pentagon and its foreign policy dynamics.