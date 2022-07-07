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Klaus Schwab's school for COVID dictators - planning for "The Great Reset"
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
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201 views • July 07, 2022

How is it that more than 190 governments from all over the world ended up dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in almost exactly the same manner, with lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccination cards now being commonplace everywhere?
The answer may lie in the Young Global Leaders school, which was established and managed by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, and that many of today’s prominent political and business leaders passed through on their way to the top.

It's a Worldwide Network of Wealth & Influence
The ultimate conclusion one must draw from all of this is that democracy as we knew it has been silently cancelled.
Although the appearance of democratic processes is being maintained in our countries, the fact is that an examination of how governance around the world works today shows that an elite of super-wealthy and powerful individuals effectively control everything that goes on in politics, as has been especially evident in relation to the pandemic response.

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