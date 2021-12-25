Joe Rogan, who is causing all of this division in America?

Joe Rogan has a friend at a big tech company and they all view themselves as activists. They are thinking about the fact that they can make change. But the reality is they are ruining everybody’s life, you understand why that if everyone see things that would make them upset, they get involved either sending out the message and making things go viral. Everybody is at each other’s throats. Stop it, we all feel less happy from 10 years ago to now. They are hurting us all and we are all hating our neighbors and that was a never a thing. We can’t exist without facebook and the reality is that we are unable to stop, they are testing us and putting forth stuff that makes you angry. The big tech platforms are forcing us to hate each other and this was never a thing and they are doing this to us!