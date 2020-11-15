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Conservatives group takes to the streets to investigate voter fraud
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48 views • November 15, 2020
Conservatives around the country are concerned that voter fraud swayed the election in favor of Joe Biden. Many organizations now have groups gathering in key places around the country to back President Trump. One America's Jack Posobiec has more from Washington.
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