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3 Defiant Pastors Speak Out - Full Interview | The Awakening 3
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828 views • July 02, 2021
It's been reported in the media all over the world, Pastor Art Pawlowski being arrested and dragged across the highway, Pastor Henry Hildebrandt receiving multiple charges with possible 100 million dollars in fines and prison time, arrest warrant issued for Pastor Tobias Tissen.
Why are these things happening, these aren't the only pastors that has experienced this in the last 16 months! From Churches seized to pastors arrested, all for what?
We sat down with 3 of the most defiant pastors in Canada to hear their side of the story and what is really happening to the Christian religion.
Why are these things happening, these aren't the only pastors that has experienced this in the last 16 months! From Churches seized to pastors arrested, all for what?
We sat down with 3 of the most defiant pastors in Canada to hear their side of the story and what is really happening to the Christian religion.
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