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Biden Declares Systemic Racism as Policy, ALSO Nominates Avowed RACIST for Assistant AG
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30 views • January 13, 2021
Joe Biden promised to be the great uniter. He would treat all Americans equally, regardless of political affiliation or race. Already he has backtracked on that as he is introduced systemic racism, favoring small business owners who are not white. It is pure racism.
Additionally, he nominated Kristen Clarke, someone who made racist comments in the Harvard Crimson which would make a KKK grand Wizard blush if he had reversed the races.
Additionally it would completely make her un-hireable to anybody in today's woke culture. Once again it's the hypocrisy of the left when the shoe is on the other foot.
Our country is headed into deep division, and this is the subversion that Yuri Bezmenov, the former KGB agent who defected spoke of, and it's coming from literally the highest places in the government.
Link to Crimson article:https://www.thecrimson.com/article/1994/10/28/blacks-seek-an-end-to-abuse/
Link to Jewish news article: https://www.jns.org/biden-nominee-for-justice-department-invited-anti-semite-to-harvard-university/
#kristenClarke #systemicRacism #JoeBiden
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Additionally, he nominated Kristen Clarke, someone who made racist comments in the Harvard Crimson which would make a KKK grand Wizard blush if he had reversed the races.
Additionally it would completely make her un-hireable to anybody in today's woke culture. Once again it's the hypocrisy of the left when the shoe is on the other foot.
Our country is headed into deep division, and this is the subversion that Yuri Bezmenov, the former KGB agent who defected spoke of, and it's coming from literally the highest places in the government.
Link to Crimson article:https://www.thecrimson.com/article/1994/10/28/blacks-seek-an-end-to-abuse/
Link to Jewish news article: https://www.jns.org/biden-nominee-for-justice-department-invited-anti-semite-to-harvard-university/
#kristenClarke #systemicRacism #JoeBiden
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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