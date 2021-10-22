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Everything Wrong With The Capitol Shooting in 21 Minutes #StagedEvent #FalseFlag
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157 views • October 22, 2021
Everything Wrong With The Capitol Shooting In 21 Minutes...
I Know Jan 6th really happened. I know there were some good people that were lead by a cast of bad characters to go inside the Capitol Building. But a whole host of bad characters were involved on January 6th. The FBI and Antifa were heavily involved.
#Jan6 #FalseFlag #StagedEvent #Crisis Actor #HegelianDialectic #ProblemReactionSolution #ThesisAntithesisSynthesis #TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #Devolution #HoldTheLine #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGAWorldwide #Worldwide #GodWins #PresidentTrump #CalmBeforeTheStorm #NCSWIC #NothingCanStopWhatIsComing #WeThePeople #PatriotsAreInControl #WeAreTheMajority #HaveFaithInHumanity #WeWillWin
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
I Know Jan 6th really happened. I know there were some good people that were lead by a cast of bad characters to go inside the Capitol Building. But a whole host of bad characters were involved on January 6th. The FBI and Antifa were heavily involved.
#Jan6 #FalseFlag #StagedEvent #Crisis Actor #HegelianDialectic #ProblemReactionSolution #ThesisAntithesisSynthesis #TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #Devolution #HoldTheLine #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGAWorldwide #Worldwide #GodWins #PresidentTrump #CalmBeforeTheStorm #NCSWIC #NothingCanStopWhatIsComing #WeThePeople #PatriotsAreInControl #WeAreTheMajority #HaveFaithInHumanity #WeWillWin
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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