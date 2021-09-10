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Baltic UFO or Seismic Anomaly?
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143 views • September 10, 2021
The Baltic Sea Anomaly is one of the most bizarre deep-sea finds of the past decade. The discovery occurred in 2011 when a deep sea exploration team called Ocean-X, came across an unusual formation 300 ft. below the surface, off the coast of Sweden.
Upon further inspection, divers and surface crew reported malfunctions in their electrical equipment whenever they came within 200 m. of the object, which appeared to be shaped, oddly enough, like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.
Upon further inspection, divers and surface crew reported malfunctions in their electrical equipment whenever they came within 200 m. of the object, which appeared to be shaped, oddly enough, like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.
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