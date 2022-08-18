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Home Remedies for Urinary Tract Infection or UTI - The Arukah Method
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464 views • August 18, 2022
FINALLY, You Can Understand How to Heal from UTI, Safely and Effectively WITHOUT Antibiotics In this video I cover: UTI Symptoms (including various levels, depending whether the infection has reached urinary tract only, or also the bladder and kidney as well) The #1 Cause of UTI Why Prescription Antibiotics Actually CAUSE Recurring UTI My Top Herbs & Vitamins My Holistic Family Takes When We Experience UTI, Plus the Proper Diet & Other Important Factors to Consider Learn How to Become the Healer of Your Home & Community - www.arukah.comSHOW LESS
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