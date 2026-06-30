Gold Provides Time-Tested Hedge Against Inflation and Economic Uncertainty - Devlyn Steele

Is the world breaking up with the U.S. dollar? When inflation squeezes the economy, how can you protect your buying power even as the currency depreciates? Augusta Precious Metals specializes in educating its customers about the intrinsic and steady power of gold and how it can hold an important spot in your portfolio. Devlyn Steele is the Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, and he explains the most important points about investing in a gold IRA (investment retirement account). “It’s not money you have to worry about,” Devlyn declares. “It’s the purchasing power of that money. As the economy and the U.S. dollar ebbs and flows, gold is a solid investment option.” Augusta Precious Metals educates its customers, without any sales pressure. Learn more about the stability of precious metals in an increasingly unstable world.









TAKEAWAYS





Money is simply about transferring something from one entity to another





Currency in the U.S. depreciates every year; this means it has less buying power annually





When what you experience doesn’t match what you’re told, you’re living inside a narrative





Investing in gold is about protecting buying power and diversifying your portfolio









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