Pompeo on Putin’s Nuclear Threats: We Should Achieve Peace by Showing Strength

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1ssj8149
10/03/2022 Mike Pompeo: We should achieve the goal of peace by showing strength. At the same time, it is important to engage in dialogue and communication on multiple levels and lines to give each other the space we need, but ultimately to achieve the goal of defense