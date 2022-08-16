The MONSTERS at Pfizer Recategorized Miscarriages as 'Resolved' or 'Recovered' Adverse Events

Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Pfizer notes the miscarriages as serious adverse events with moderate or severe toxicity ratings. However, all of them were recategorized, by Pfizer, in the internal documents under the category of adverse events that were 'recovered' or 'resolved.'

"Like you had a problem when you had a baby. When you lost the baby, you recovered from that problem. It resolved the adverse event; the negative thing. The miscarriage is in the same category as a headache that went away. If you lost your baby, Pfizer said, 'Your adverse event was recovered or resolved.'"





Full segment: https://rumble.com/v1g4zvn-naomi-wolf-foia-request-did-not-release-email-communication-between-cdc-and.html





Dr. Naomi Wolf and Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/





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