2023-02-28 IG Testifies Against SB460 at MD State Senate on Transgender for Youth
You Can't Handle the Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Ayo Kimathi testifies against a psychopathological bill that would allow children of all ages, from 1 years old to - 18 years old, to request support in changing their gender through medical manipulation. The bill would support the butchering and self-mutilation of children as a matter of state law.

Ayo Kimathi likens this bill to "psychopathological grooming" by movies like Psycho which prepared our minds to one day actually accept Norman Bates behavior as normal. This is a very deep and heavy testimony that is buttressed by (2) other men who articulately stand against this MD bill.

