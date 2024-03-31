Create New Account
Lady from #Gaza went out to bring Flour for her Family, only to find that the Israeli Occupation had Bombed her House & Everyone Inside
Published Yesterday

"All of them are inside", are the words of this lady from #Gaza who went out to bring flour for her family, only to find that the Israeli occupation had bombed her house with everyone inside!

I posted the original video of her discovering her home/building destroyed, on the 18th March.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

