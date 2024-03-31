Lady from #Gaza went out to bring Flour for her Family, only to find that the Israeli Occupation had Bombed her House & Everyone Inside

"All of them are inside", are the words of this lady from #Gaza who went out to bring flour for her family, only to find that the Israeli occupation had bombed her house with everyone inside!
I posted the original video of her discovering her home/building destroyed, on the 18th March.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.