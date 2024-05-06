Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pilot Flying Saucer Training, Prophecy & War, Plus FBI files on ET Babies
channel image
High Hopes
3187 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
46 views
Published 14 hours ago

Michael Salla


May 4, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – May 4, 2024


Topics

- Nicaragua becomes the 10th country to join China’s International Research Station initiative

- JP Update 33 - Nordics Training International Military Pilots to fly Flying Saucers

- History of Inner Earth civilizations and their meeting with ETs in the Himalayas in late 2023

- FBI file has statement about Nikola Tesla being dropped off as a baby

- News article offers important perspective on UFOs coming from inside the Earth.

- Much interesting info in the latest Weaponized episode with George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell.

- James Fox stands by the integrity of Jason Sands as a UFO witness despite his claims of being in a 20 and back program.

- Marik Von Rennenkampff article on the Pentagon lying about UFO sightings shows despair among many researchers over recent pushback against official disclosure initiaitves.

- Nazi Germany used a Global Network of Tunnels to create a 4th Reich with Flying Saucers

- In his 1987 interview with George Knapp, John Lear shares what he learned from his research into UFOs and much of it is very relevant to recent disclosures.

- Was Edgar Cayce’s Prophesy that Russia would be the Hope of the World against the Sons of Belial just Fulfilled? – One Day to Russia SSP Webinar


- Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Article - Was Edgar Cayce’s Prophesy that Russia would be the Hope of the World against the Sons of Belial just Fulfilled? - https://exopolitics.org/was-edgar-cayces-prophesy-that-russia-would-be-the-hope-of-the-world-against-the-sons-of-belial-just-fulfilled/


Webinar - Russia's Secret Space Program: Its Enigmatic Psi Corps & Non-Human Connection - https://www.crowdcast.io/c/russiassp


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhTdXTQSnxs

Keywords
russianikola teslaufoprophecywaretflying saucersweek in reviewnazi germanytunnelsgeorge knappedgar cayceexopoliticsnordicsjpinner earth civilizationsfbi filesmichael sallajeremy corbelljames foxpilot flying saucer traininget babieschina international research stationofficial disclosurehope of the world

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket