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EP 2261-9AM It's for Mike Pence to Judge whether a Presidential Election Was Held at All
The Pete Santilli Show
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47 views • December 30, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2261- 9AM EASTERN
WEDNESDAY - DECEMBER 30, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://www.youtube.com/c/PeteSantilliShow/videos 

On January 6, a joint session of Congress will open with Vice President Pence presiding as president of the Senate. His power will be plenary and unappealable. You heard that right. As president of the Senate, every objection comes directly to him, and he can rule any objection “out of order” or “denied.” His task will be to fulfill his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and to ensure that the laws be faithfully executed.   https://bit.ly/3hxw0c7 

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