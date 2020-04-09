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Our Governments and Media Should Be Charged with Terrorism
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62 views • April 09, 2020
thecrowhouse

http://thecrowhouse.com
https://steemit.com/@maxigan
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Twitter @maxigan
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Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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Medical Doctor Blows C-Vi-Rus Scamdemic Wide Open - Andrew Kaufman M.D:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIDth...

LondonReal David Icke - The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H4W7Fw...

'Covid 19' And 5G - What's The Connection? The David Icke Dot Connector Videocast:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujqyi...

FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9GYT...

You Can Only Catch a Virus if You're Injected With It:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyL2E...

Coronavirus Bizarre Truth Revealed By President of Belarus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwapP...

Who STOLE All the Masks?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImmRj...

National Center for Health Statistics:
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm

Scenarios for the Future of Technology
and International Development (Lockstep):
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/...

The SCAM is Unraveling: Empty Hospitals Reveal The BIG LIE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uuy6r...

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
emfterrorismcdcfearsuicidevaccinationstressgovernmentthecrowhousemediawhoorganized crimefaucigovernmentsexosomeshouse arrestcovid-19no pandemicdr andrew kaufmantedrosworld wide fascism
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