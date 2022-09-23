Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Says the Chinese Communist Party Has Declared and Launched an Economic War on the United States

https://gnews.org/post/p1oj41cbd
09/22/2022 Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: the Chinese Communist Party has declared and launched an economic war on the United States. I think every American can feel that they are less secure. I hope our senior financial leaders will begin to truly understand that they are American companies with American interests and do the things that will defend American freedom and put real pressure on the Chinese Communist Party to begin to behave
