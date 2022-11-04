Create New Account
Everyone Spots Strange Marks On Biden’s Hand Raising Questions About What They’re Pumping Him With
NewsClips
Published 18 days ago

Is Joe Biden really healthy enough to be president? Some people are continuing to wonder, especially after noticing a mark on his hand that resembles an IV scar. Is he really up for the rigors of the presidency?

