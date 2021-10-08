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The answer to combatting socialism and communism, the demonic force behind the transition taking place in America today, is the TRUTH.
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52 views • October 08, 2021
John 8:31-32
English Standard Version
The Truth Will Set You Free
31 So Jesus said to the Jews who had believed him, “If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, 32 and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
What is the answer? What do we do?
Great and courageous leaders in the past have told us what to do in situations like this.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the Russian political prisoner, and dissident shared:
And therein we find, neglected by us, the simplest, the most accessible key to our liberation: a personal non-participation in lies! Even if all is covered by lies, even if all is under their rule, let us resist in the smallest way: Let their rule hold not through me!
By Joe Hoft
Published October 7, 2021 at 9:00pm
The Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/answer-combatting-communism-evil-force-behind-transition-taking-place-america-today-truth/
English Standard Version
The Truth Will Set You Free
31 So Jesus said to the Jews who had believed him, “If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, 32 and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
What is the answer? What do we do?
Great and courageous leaders in the past have told us what to do in situations like this.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the Russian political prisoner, and dissident shared:
And therein we find, neglected by us, the simplest, the most accessible key to our liberation: a personal non-participation in lies! Even if all is covered by lies, even if all is under their rule, let us resist in the smallest way: Let their rule hold not through me!
By Joe Hoft
Published October 7, 2021 at 9:00pm
The Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/answer-combatting-communism-evil-force-behind-transition-taking-place-america-today-truth/
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