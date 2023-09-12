Create New Account
Tuesday Topic 9/12/2023: Tipflation
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Is tipping getting out of control now? Has tipflation reached a point now where those of us who are not rich cannot go anywhere anymore without being shamed into leaving a tip because a clerk handed you an empty coffee cup across a counter, or because you ordered a meal you have to serve yourself? More importantly, has corporate greed worsened in the past few years?

Keywords
corporate greedlaborout of control tipping

