Tuesday Topic 9/12/2023: Tipflation

Is tipping getting out of control now? Has tipflation reached a point now where those of us who are not rich cannot go anywhere anymore without being shamed into leaving a tip because a clerk handed you an empty coffee cup across a counter, or because you ordered a meal you have to serve yourself? More importantly, has corporate greed worsened in the past few years?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.