NIGHT SHADOWS 03142023 -- Ezekiel 38/39 shadows may now be forming - only time will tell
NIGHT SHADOWS
Published Yesterday |

So here we are on 3-14-2023 and the rumors are flying of war and the sounds of war. We all know that WW3 is coming, we just don't know exactly when it gets real hot, like nuclear, but it sounds like a direct confrontation between NATO/USA and Russia may have already begun with a USA drone takedown by Russia fighters. Then we have Israel and their warnings that Iran will NEVER be allowed nuclear weapons of any type, however a secret agreement between Russia and Iran on nuclear material has already been made, and if Israel strikes Iran and Russia has any form of defense treaty (which they do) with Iran, that brings Russia into a direct conflict with Israel - Ezekiel 38/39 shadows may now be forming - only time will tell us in this short update...

