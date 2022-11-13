The Great Awakening

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"The Man Behind The Curtain" has been revealed, people around the world are waking up to the great deception. Never before in our time have the puppet masters been so exposed. "The Great & Powerful" are not so great or so powerful after all. They are merely 🤡s in a 🎪.
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