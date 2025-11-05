Private Linux OS Replaces Spyware Windows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Say goodbye to Big Tech surveillance! Above Phone’s Linux-based OS replaces Windows spyware with a fast, private system. Work, create, and connect — all without Microsoft tracking your every move. True computing freedom has arrived.
Watch the full interview for the demo.
#AbovePhone #PrivacyOS #LinuxPower #NoMoreWindows #DigitalFreedom
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport