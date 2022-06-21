Bitten Vivi Jensen - Minoriteternes Grundlovsdag København d 5 juni 2022

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Note: The Introduction is on english (my view and opinion) & Bittens speech at the end is on Danish.'Viruser' er aldrig 'videnskabelig't dokumenteret at eksistere!
Bevis? - Se disse nedenstående dokumentarer som dokumenterer det:
Links til verificering og research under alle mine videoer.
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLAN-demic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
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'The Viral Delusion' Part 1-5 - The Untold Story Behind The PLAN-demic.
The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
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Links:
09-04-2017 Systematisk Ulovlig sagsbehandling. Dokumenteret. Hvor er Retssikkerheden?
http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
Næstehjælper Caféen Onkel Dannys Plads på Vesterbro København
2017 https://ugeavisen.dk/amager/artikel/n%C3%A6stehj%C3%A6lpere-%C3%A5bner-social-cafe
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1013632195419628/
https://bittenvivijensen.dk/
https://www.facebook.com/bitten.v.jensen
Bitten Vivi Jensen feat Mads Krøger Pramming
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bitten+vivi+jensen+mads+kr%C3%B8ger+pramming&t=h_&ia=web
Ulf Baldrian Kudsk Harbo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ulf+Baldrian+Kudsk+Harbo+&t=h_&ia=web
https://forretssikkerhed.dk/
Ulf Harbo - Kim Osbøl forbryder eller frihedskæmper? | Facebook
https://www.denoffentlige.dk/interesseforeninger/ulf-harbo-0/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper
Out of Shadows Official 2020' Documentary (Banned on Youtube)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bQHnUm9xC4uO/
Mads Krøger Pramming http://ehmerpramming.dk/
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
http://www.minoriteternesgrundlovsdag.dk/
http://www.christianiaskulturforening.dk/
http://www.christianiaskulturforening.dk/2022/oversigt2022.html
http://www.christianiaskulturforening.dk/2022/program-mg22.html
https://www.christiania.org/artikler/minoriteternes-grundlovsdag-soendag-den-5-juni-2022/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1766436917030475/
25 Marts 2021 https://www.livoverlov.nu/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Vidnesbyrd-fra-Oestre-Landsret.pdf
06 januar 2022 https://arbejderen.dk/indland/kommunal-whistleblower-skal-i-hoejesteret/
14 januar 2022 https://www.information.dk/indland/2022/01/whistleblower-bitten-vivi-jensen-tabte-sag-hoejesteret
Music:
1. 'Once Upon A Time In The West' by Ennio Morricone
2. 'The Last Jim' by Gasolin
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Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Sick Danish 'welfare' system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)