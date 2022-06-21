Bitten Vivi Jensen - Minoriteternes Grundlovsdag København d 5 juni 2022

Note: The Introduction is on english (my view and opinion) & Bittens speech at the end is on Danish.'Viruser' er aldrig 'videnskabelig't dokumenteret at eksistere!

Bevis? - Se disse nedenstående dokumentarer som dokumenterer det:

Links til verificering og research under alle mine videoer.





TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]

The End of Germ Theory...

TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLAN-demic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.





https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/

https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299

--

'The Viral Delusion' Part 1-5 - The Untold Story Behind The PLAN-demic.

The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.





The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/





The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/





The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/





The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/





The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/

--

Links:

09-04-2017 Systematisk Ulovlig sagsbehandling. Dokumenteret. Hvor er Retssikkerheden?

http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157





Næstehjælper Caféen Onkel Dannys Plads på Vesterbro København

2017 https://ugeavisen.dk/amager/artikel/n%C3%A6stehj%C3%A6lpere-%C3%A5bner-social-cafe

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1013632195419628/





https://bittenvivijensen.dk/

https://www.facebook.com/bitten.v.jensen





Bitten Vivi Jensen feat Mads Krøger Pramming

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bitten+vivi+jensen+mads+kr%C3%B8ger+pramming&t=h_&ia=web





Ulf Baldrian Kudsk Harbo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ulf+Baldrian+Kudsk+Harbo+&t=h_&ia=web

https://forretssikkerhed.dk/





Ulf Harbo - Kim Osbøl forbryder eller frihedskæmper? | Facebook

https://www.denoffentlige.dk/interesseforeninger/ulf-harbo-0/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper





Out of Shadows Official 2020' Documentary (Banned on Youtube)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bQHnUm9xC4uO/





Mads Krøger Pramming http://ehmerpramming.dk/





What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/





http://www.minoriteternesgrundlovsdag.dk/

http://www.christianiaskulturforening.dk/

http://www.christianiaskulturforening.dk/2022/oversigt2022.html

http://www.christianiaskulturforening.dk/2022/program-mg22.html

https://www.christiania.org/artikler/minoriteternes-grundlovsdag-soendag-den-5-juni-2022/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1766436917030475/





25 Marts 2021 https://www.livoverlov.nu/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Vidnesbyrd-fra-Oestre-Landsret.pdf

06 januar 2022 https://arbejderen.dk/indland/kommunal-whistleblower-skal-i-hoejesteret/

14 januar 2022 https://www.information.dk/indland/2022/01/whistleblower-bitten-vivi-jensen-tabte-sag-hoejesteret





Music:

1. 'Once Upon A Time In The West' by Ennio Morricone

2. 'The Last Jim' by Gasolin

--

Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Sick Danish 'welfare' system [Satanic Facism].

https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp

https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel

https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)