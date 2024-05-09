The delivery of the second batch of new Su-35 fighter jet 4++ generation to Russian Aerospace Forces is underway while Zelensky is still waiting for F16 aircraft from the US aid package. Advanced aircraft manufactured by Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur were transferred to the troops due to air superiority.

