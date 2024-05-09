Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Delivery of Su-35 fighter jet to Russian Air Force is underway while Zelensky is waiting
channel image
The Prisoner
9100 Subscribers
Shop now
297 views
Published 14 hours ago

The delivery of the second batch of new Su-35 fighter jet 4++ generation to Russian Aerospace Forces is underway while Zelensky is still waiting for F16 aircraft from the US aid package. Advanced aircraft manufactured by Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur were transferred to the troops due to air superiority.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
fighter jetssu-35russian air force

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket