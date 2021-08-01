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In Tunesië zijn vandaag betogingen
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60 views • August 01, 2021
In Tunesië zijn vandaag betogingen tegen de regering en de politieke klasse uitgebroken wegens de economische moeilijkheden die door de crisis nog worden verergerd. Verscheidene kantoren van de gematigde islamistische partij Ennahda, de grootste politieke organisatie in het parlement, werden aangevallen in het land.
Artikel: https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/protests-across-tunisia-covid-19-surges-economy-suffers-2021-07-25/
Artikel: https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/protests-across-tunisia-covid-19-surges-economy-suffers-2021-07-25/
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