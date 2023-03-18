Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Jan 3, 2017] CGI Earth or actual photograph? (3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
53 views
channel image
Rob Skiba
Published Yesterday |

So, I was watching an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise and toward the end, there's a shot looking down at a planet that is 99% identical to a photo allegedly shot from the ISS of our Earth. I have not taken the time to look up the date when the ISS pic was supposedly taken, but the Star Trek episode aired November 12, 2003. If anyone out there has the time, please research the ISS pic and tell me if it was allegedly shot before or after this date. Please post your findings (and links to prove it) in the comments below.


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencetechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket