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Election Fraud Witnesses Discuss Scandal with "Gateway Pundit" and "100% Fed Up"
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280 views • February 17, 2021
Tom and Ken discuss their battle with state leaders, Democrats, and Republicans, to investigate obvious voter fraud in Windham, New Hampshire.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602b8c84aa743b0982b6d034
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602b8c84aa743b0982b6d034
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