Moment of Massacre, IDF Aircraft Bombed the Entrance to Al-Awda School in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment the IDF aircraft committed the Khan Yunis massacre and bombed the entrance to Al-Awda School in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira.
There's more info here about this from Tuesday:
A game of football, a boom, then scattered bodies: video shows moment of Israeli strike on Gaza school
As death toll from strike rises to 31, video broadcast by Al Jazeera captures panicked aftermath. Also, at Al Jazeera.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jul/10/a-game-of-football-a-boom-then-scattered-bodies-video-shows-moment-of-israel-strike-on-gaza-school#:~:text=The%20footage%2C%20broadcast%20by%20Al,injured%20people%20among%20the%20debris.