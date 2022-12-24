A day dream vision from my lovely Jesus of another ceremony held with antichrist and the Hourglass of Grace.

James 4:7-8 7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. 8 Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded.

