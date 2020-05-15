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We Are Anonymous - A Messages to Bill Gates.
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226 views • May 15, 2020
Offentliggjort den 14. maj 2020. 5:34 min
We are One - Anonymous
Bill gates foundation, W.H.O and Wuhan lab has been hacked - Anonymous -watch before it gets delete.
English subs included in the film.
Archive.is
Who: JlJ2b
Gates Foundation: j6sgo
#USA HACKERS
usahackers.com/2020/04/bil...
usahackers.com2020
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUewqvwpXWkI1_ECgvIRCKQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCurN3EPuQXUhS80CN11tgNA
#Agenda21, #Agenda2020, #event201, #ID2020, #DigitalID, #VaccineMicrochip, #RFID,, #Biohacking, #Microsoft, #Patent666, #Depopulation, #Pandemics, #5G, #60ghz, #vaccines, #vaxxed, #PizzaGate, #adrenochrome, #DOSED, #Convid19
We are One - Anonymous
Bill gates foundation, W.H.O and Wuhan lab has been hacked - Anonymous -watch before it gets delete.
English subs included in the film.
Archive.is
Who: JlJ2b
Gates Foundation: j6sgo
#USA HACKERS
usahackers.com/2020/04/bil...
usahackers.com2020
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUewqvwpXWkI1_ECgvIRCKQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCurN3EPuQXUhS80CN11tgNA
#Agenda21, #Agenda2020, #event201, #ID2020, #DigitalID, #VaccineMicrochip, #RFID,, #Biohacking, #Microsoft, #Patent666, #Depopulation, #Pandemics, #5G, #60ghz, #vaccines, #vaxxed, #PizzaGate, #adrenochrome, #DOSED, #Convid19
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