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BLM/Antifa Assassinates Patriot in Portland
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240 views • September 04, 2020
This past Saturday, August 29, 2020, a joint team of Black Lives Matter and Antifa communists targeted and assassinated Aaron "Jay" Danielson in Portland, Oregon, who was a supporter of President Trump.
Saturday evening, Patriot Prayer and other affiliated groups held a "Trump Truck Convoy Rally" which began in Clackamas, Oregon - a suburb of Portland - went through downtown Portland, and ended at the mall in Clackamas.
Sources on the ground report there were between 200-300 Antifa/BLM members in the area, with spotters identified near the parking garage where Danielson was killed.
UTT has taken two videos, one of which we assess was filmed by the assassination team, and produced a single film of the pre-incident, the assassination, and post-incident. You can view the video HERE . If for some reason YouTube pulls the video down, we will aslo post it on our website at https://www.understandingthethreat.com/utt-videos/.
This operation reveals a level of sophistication in training and planning by the BLM/Antifa assassins, and should cause Patriots to be more alert to these types of hostile operations by these communist groups.
No arrests have been made in this case yet.
Saturday evening, Patriot Prayer and other affiliated groups held a "Trump Truck Convoy Rally" which began in Clackamas, Oregon - a suburb of Portland - went through downtown Portland, and ended at the mall in Clackamas.
Sources on the ground report there were between 200-300 Antifa/BLM members in the area, with spotters identified near the parking garage where Danielson was killed.
UTT has taken two videos, one of which we assess was filmed by the assassination team, and produced a single film of the pre-incident, the assassination, and post-incident. You can view the video HERE . If for some reason YouTube pulls the video down, we will aslo post it on our website at https://www.understandingthethreat.com/utt-videos/.
This operation reveals a level of sophistication in training and planning by the BLM/Antifa assassins, and should cause Patriots to be more alert to these types of hostile operations by these communist groups.
No arrests have been made in this case yet.
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