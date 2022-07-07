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⁣⁣⁣As long as the Matrix exists, humankind can never be free [The Matrix was a documentary]
Anti-Disinformation
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⁣⁣⁣As long as the Matrix exists, humankind can never be free [The Matrix was a documentary]    The Matrix was a documentaryhttps://leozagami.com/2019/04/05/the-matrix-was-a-documentary/comment-page-1/Mark Passio - The message that the analyst of 'The Matrix 4 Resurrections' and Mark    Passio have for the freedom community (excerpt from What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #239)    https://odysee.com/@WakeUpMirror:3/MP-MAM:6?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4        What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #238    https://youtu.be/f68fm8qBx20        ___________    ***Most important lesson from The Matrix    -Some people will choose the blue pill!    https://www.roxytube.com/v/GdTeeJ        Other worthwhile quotes:        ⁣⁣⁣Neo: I know you're out there. I can feel you now. I know that you're afraid... you're afraid of us. You're afraid of change. I don't know the future. I didn't come here to tell you how this is going to end. I came here to tell you how it's going to begin. I'm going to hang up this phone, and then I'm going to show these people what you don't want them to see. I'm going to show them a world without you. A world without rules and controls, without borders or boundaries. A world where anything is possible. Where we go from there is a choice I leave to you.        MORPHEUS: "The matrix is a system Neo, that system is our enemy"        MORPHEUS: "As long as the Matrix exists, humankind can never be free."        MORPHEUS: "That you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else, you were born into bondage, born into a prison that you can not smell or taste or touch. A prison for your mind. Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself."        The Matrix?    - Do you want to know what it is?    - The Matrix is everywhere. It is all around us. Even now, in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or when you turn on your television. You can feel it when you go to work, when you go to church, when you pay your taxes. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.    - What truth?    - That you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else, you were born into bondage, born into a prison that you can not smell or taste or touch. A prison for your mind. Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.    _____________________        How to Awaken your friends and family    https://www.roxytube.com/v/EXuWzZ        How to wake up Brainwashed people [The right way]    https://www.roxytube.com/v/uY5mop        Beware the red pill rage & e-thots    https://odysee.com/@martinezperspective:2/e-thots:f?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4            *My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )Linktree banned my account(My Preferred)[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/AntiDisinformation10[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs⁣[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/

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