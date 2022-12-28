According To The WEF, The Future Of A Big Brother Smart City Is:



1.) A dynamic world based on "real-time" information.

2.) A Smart City that needs "accountability" from its citizens.

3.) An "Inclusive and Equitable" city for all.



How could this go wrong!?



🔗 Credit: The Investigative Examiners | SikhForTruth



https://mobile.twitter.com/TruthorConseq12/status/1605318338778759168

