According To The WEF, The Future Of A Big Brother Smart City Is:
1.) A dynamic world based on "real-time" information.
2.) A Smart City that needs "accountability" from its citizens.
3.) An "Inclusive and Equitable" city for all.
How could this go wrong!?
🔗 Credit: The Investigative Examiners | SikhForTruth
https://mobile.twitter.com/TruthorConseq12/status/1605318338778759168
