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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ignore The Inordinate Curse.
Proverbs 26:2 (NIV).
2 Like a fluttering sparrow or a darting swallow,
an undeserved curse does not come to rest.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Do not fear the curses of the Wicked.
These are often projections that will boomerang upon them.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4u5wzkat
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