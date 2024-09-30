© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST WATCH! A Russian Su-35 pilot gives a US F-16 pilot a reason to be grateful for his choice of brown pants.
Sept 23, 2024, somewhere near Alaska!
🐻 Sounds like Kenny from South Park was flying the F-16! "Oh F*ck!
Statement from NORAD:
“On Sept 23, 2024, NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military Aircraft in the Alaska ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.” – Gen. Gregory Guillot
Here's more, US view of this:
https://theaviationist.com/2024/09/30/video-released-of-russian-su-35s-unprofessional-and-unsafe-maneuver-during-f-16-intercept-off-alaska/
Also, an article about the superiority of the Russian SU-35:
https://eadaily.com/en/news/2024/09/23/the-national-interest-the-russian-su-35-was-ahead-of-all-american-fighters-for-a-long-time