© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΤΡΟΜΑΚΤΙΚΟ...💥 Το εμβόλιο περιέχει ΑΝΡΩΠΙΝΑ έμβρυα!! ... 💥
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
278 views • January 12, 2021
ΤΡΟΜΑΚΤΙΚΟ. ΦΥΛΑΞΤΕ ΣΑΝ ΤΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΣΑΣ ΑΥΤΗΝ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΡΤΗΣΗ. Τι γραφει το κουτι του εμβολιου, ότι περιέχει ΑΝΡΩΠΙΝΑ έμβρυα!! - το βιντεο που δεν προλαβατε να δειτε στο youtube
Αυτο ηταν το 1ο βιντεο που μου κατεβασε σε δευτερολεπτα το youtube και μου εκλεισε το καναλι για 1 εβδομαδα. Θα ακολουθησουν αναρτησεις και με τα αλλα βιντεο που μου εκοψε το youtube και μου εκλεισε εν συνεχεια το καναλι για 2 εβδομαδες. ΒΙΝΤΕΟ (ΦΥΛΑΞΤΕ ΤΟ)..
https://skeftomasteellhnika.blogspot.com/2021/01/youtube.html#more
Αυτο ηταν το 1ο βιντεο που μου κατεβασε σε δευτερολεπτα το youtube και μου εκλεισε το καναλι για 1 εβδομαδα. Θα ακολουθησουν αναρτησεις και με τα αλλα βιντεο που μου εκοψε το youtube και μου εκλεισε εν συνεχεια το καναλι για 2 εβδομαδες. ΒΙΝΤΕΟ (ΦΥΛΑΞΤΕ ΤΟ)..
https://skeftomasteellhnika.blogspot.com/2021/01/youtube.html#more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.