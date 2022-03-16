Donald Trump explains why Mike Pence will likely not be his 2024 running mate.

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FTA: “I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump said. "Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship. I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”