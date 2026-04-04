DON'T FIGHT FOR ISRAEL - A MESSAGE FOR US MILITARY PERSONNEL

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Dear Soldiers, I hope you are well and remain safe. Netahyahu's Mossad ran Epstein's Child Sex Blackmail Network, and now Trump and his boos Netanyahu are USING YOU, TO COVER UP FOR THEIR CHILD SEX BLACKMAIL OPERATION - Run by the Isrelis and who entrapped hundreds of politicians and corporate leaders, so the war they are risking everything, INCLUDING YOU LIVES, are to cover up for their child sex blackmail operation that got exposed and they are trying desperately to cover it up. DO NOT FIGHT FOR ISRAEL. DO EVERYTHING YOU CAN TO NOT FIGHT FOR ISRAEL. God Speed!
Mirrored - Unsafe_Space
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!