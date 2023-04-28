Vaccinated Through the Food Supply: They're Growing COVID Vegetables As We Speak

"We've seen a study out of China where they injected a cow with mRNA vaccines. And it transmitted, and they gave that cow milk to mice, humanized mice. And those mice were vaccinated," reported attorney @RenzTom."And in fact, a company named Medicago is actually growing COVID vegetables as we speak. They've been approved in Canada, and they were growing them in San Diego. So I mean, this is a real thing."
https://rumble.com/v2ksyj6-vaccinated-through-the-food-supply-theyre-growing-covid-vegetables-as-we-sp.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
