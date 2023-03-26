Create New Account
Debate in PETI Committee on Austria's abusive veto to block accession of Romania into Schengen
Published Yesterday |
Mar 23, 2023 EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Austria's abusive veto to block accession of Romania into Schengen in December 2022 was debate in PETI Committee, on 22.03.2023. It was decided to have a short resolution in PETI on this abusive behaviour of Austria.


00:45 - Razvan Nicolescu - petioner

07:20 - European Commission

10:00 - MEP Loránt Vincze (PPE Romania)

13:33 - MEP Victor Negrescu (S&D Romania)

16:19 - MEP Vlad Gheorghe (Renew Romania)

20:07 - MEP Nicolae Stefanuta (Greens Romania)

22:30 - MEP Cristian Terhes (ECR Romania)

27:09 - MEP Gheorghe Falca (PPE Romania)

29:30 - MEP Thomas Waitz (Greens Austria)

33:50 - MEP Vlad Botos (Renew Romania)

35:26 - MEP Rares Bogdan (PPE Romania)

41:34 - MEP Eugen Tomac (PPE Romania)

46:07 - MEP Maite Pagazaurtundúa (Renew Spain)

47:55 - Razvan Nicolescu - petioner. Conclusions

50:48 - Chair


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CACo0mjBYC8

Keywords
debateeuropean unioneueuropean parliamentmepvetoaustriaromaniachristian terhesshengenpeti committeeabusive behaviorblock accession

