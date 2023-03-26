Debate in PETI Committee on Austria's abusive veto to block accession of Romania into Schengen

Christian Terhes
Mar 23, 2023 EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
Austria's abusive veto to block accession of Romania into Schengen in December 2022 was debate in PETI Committee, on 22.03.2023. It was decided to have a short resolution in PETI on this abusive behaviour of Austria.
00:45 - Razvan Nicolescu - petioner
07:20 - European Commission
10:00 - MEP Loránt Vincze (PPE Romania)
13:33 - MEP Victor Negrescu (S&D Romania)
16:19 - MEP Vlad Gheorghe (Renew Romania)
20:07 - MEP Nicolae Stefanuta (Greens Romania)
22:30 - MEP Cristian Terhes (ECR Romania)
27:09 - MEP Gheorghe Falca (PPE Romania)
29:30 - MEP Thomas Waitz (Greens Austria)
33:50 - MEP Vlad Botos (Renew Romania)
35:26 - MEP Rares Bogdan (PPE Romania)
41:34 - MEP Eugen Tomac (PPE Romania)
46:07 - MEP Maite Pagazaurtundúa (Renew Spain)
47:55 - Razvan Nicolescu - petioner. Conclusions
50:48 - Chair
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CACo0mjBYC8
