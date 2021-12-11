© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Cask of Amontillado" by Edgar Allan Poe
Follow
1
Share
Report
11 views • December 11, 2021
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is by Arthur Rackham for "Tales of Mystery and Imagination" (1935).
I had trouble consistently trilling the 'r' in the name 'Fortunato'. It's not really a name that rolls nicely off the tongue, and is used by Poe here only for the symbolism it brings to the story.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/1063/1063-h/1063-h.htm
The picture used is by Arthur Rackham for "Tales of Mystery and Imagination" (1935).
I had trouble consistently trilling the 'r' in the name 'Fortunato'. It's not really a name that rolls nicely off the tongue, and is used by Poe here only for the symbolism it brings to the story.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/1063/1063-h/1063-h.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.