Quo Vadis





Dec 16, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Messages to Valeria Copponi for December 7 and 14, 2022.





Here is the message to Valeria for December 7, 2022:





I am your Holy Mother and I come to you to celebrate my Immaculateness.





Children, tomorrow you will celebrate me on my special day and I with you will pray to My Son that peace may return to your hearts and to the whole world.





My immaculateness teaches you the purity of hearts.





I am the Immaculate, I became the Mother of Jesus, I suffered in his birth and then in his death of the cross!





Do not complain in your small and great sufferings, always remember that, your Mother, I have set an example especially in my great suffering.





Tomorrow I suggest you celebrate me especially with the purity of your hearts.





Love yourselves as I loved my Jesus, you brides and mothers remember the purity of my heart but above all in physical purity.





I am the Immaculate since the birth of Jesus is purity and chastity.





I have suffered and loved like no other human being, remember that love is born by giving what is given and I have given you the Christ, He who will then give, for the whole world, his life through Crucifixion.





My children, so beloved, live your days on earth as Jesus and I have taught you.





Remember that, giving life to others is the greatest gift of love there is.





I love you so much, tomorrow show your love for Me, loving your brothers and sisters as much as possible.





I bless you by praying Jesus for all of you, my beloved children.





Mary, the Immaculate Conception.





Here is the message to Valeria for December 14, 2022:





My beloved children, pray for my sons priests so that there may be an example of life.





I follow them in every time and in every place but most of them do not let themselves be guided by My Son.





They have become men with a weak faith, they often think about the things of the world and do not rely with all their own to Jesus Christ who has been crucified for the good and example, of his son priests.





Pray for them, that by personal example, they become true ‘Christians’.





The sacrifice of the Cross was the unspeakable suffering for all but for the priests' children it must be the primary example.





My children, if you will be able to give life to your children, give yourself to Jesus, you will truly be priests of Christ and authentic children of God.





Your Mother invokes you day and night so that it is easier for you to imitate her most beloved Son.





In the confessional be truly worthy of absolve all my children who want to receive Jesus in their hearts.





The times are fast approaching and then each of you will have what you deserve.





I am with you, host me in your hearts and you will have the peace and love of My Jesus.





Forgive and you will be forgiven, your time dedicate it to forgiveness and true and sincere love for My Son Jesus.





Mary Mother of Jesus





