© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God Given Rights are Permanent, Unless...
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 22, 2021
Somewhere along the line, after 2020, official places began acting as if rights no longer exist. There are endless stories of families being separated at medical facilities, never to see their loved one again. And this is only the beginning of the tales of woe brought on by establishments who seem to have forgotten that human beings have rights. Have you heard the one about the patient who received medical procedures that they had expressly forbidden? Or how about the one about the corporation that fired so many employees they can no longer stay in business? On and on it goes. So how does a man or woman enforce their rights in this era of insanity? Firstly you need to comprehend a few things and secondly bureaucracies tend to respond to legal documents. Even a simple affidavit or statement of fact can do the trick if applied in proper fashion. In short, tune it, turn on, and learn how it is done. And stay the heck away from hospitals unless it is absolutely needed. Lastly, there is a growing community of experts helping each other with issues such as these, and the results are impressive! Again, tune in and turn on to this episode and learn some things of value.
Source: Crrow777
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL ▶ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
PATREON ▶ https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Rumble ▶ https://rumble.com/user/FearlessNation
Brighteon ▶ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fearlessnation
Vimeo ▶ https://vimeo.com/fearlessnation
Email ▶ [email protected] (better use this)
Email ▶ [email protected]
Steemit ▶ https://steemit.com/@fearlessnation/
Blogger ▶ https://fearlessnation1.blogspot.com/
BrandNewTube ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@FearlessNation
3speak ▶ https://3speak.tv/user/fearlessnation
Minds ▶ https://www.minds.com/fearlessnation/
Tumblr ▶ https://www.tumblr.com/blog/fearlessnation & https://fearlessnation.tumblr.com/
Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
MeWe ▶ mewe.com/i/fearlessnation
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/fearlessnation1
Twitch ▶ https://www.twitch.tv/Fearless_Nation
Pinterest ▶ www.pinterest.com/fearless_nation
DLive ▶ https://dlive.tv/FearlessNation
Soundcloud ▶ https://soundcloud.com/fearlessnation
Mixcloud ▶ https://www.mixcloud.com/fearlessnation/
Discord ▶ Fearless Nation#2392
Discord Invitation ▶ https://discord.gg/WVtUyJkTMb (WVtUyJkTMb) & https://discord.gg/STqFS6jWHB (STqFS6jWHB)
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
Bitchute Voluntaryism & Activism Updates ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessone/
Youtube ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/FearlessNation
▼ ✯ ✶✯ ►CRYPTOCURRENCY◄ ✯ ✶ ✯ ▼
MONERO (XMR) ▶ 46mjAq1xncKREnQkAoVssgAvCqYYf7rtKeQuktezMfsyTr2UrsvYG8r2aa3PWEQLqZAdXNE699gGVQDsZVY8v9R3JZoJ9x1
BITCOIN (BTC) ▶ bc1q2dje2dg80gjl4nta6me2g0zveur52fkn2h9lkr
BITCOINCASH (BCH) ▶ qr7fu0s2tf46n0d4a3tq88e5rmxlrp9fhqvj5nh5za
PIRATE CHAIN (ARRR) ▶ zs1jff9pptzy9p3rres7cxg2ncgl25xwqdh69dxwllef88s5uzch36lyslkjke3u098x9gf77q5kx0
Ethereum (ETH) ▶ 0x44191a8B7b1B90b9d117620280C7eC72f34Fd411
LITECOIN (LTC) ▶ MTZ6JoFmQBABCAnpRMqfeQJJEHsCfirYRh
Basic Attention Token (BAT) ▶ 0x8c75A241EFa7B3e946d6B04aE895b2406c76c19B
Dogecoin (DOGE) ▶ DU8PR3St9sUb4SBMkmvaNdFncBGXWHnbh5
Ripple (XRP) ▶ r49Yht9NA7H36i6bpLKse9XWjiHXUDxDHu
LBRY CREDITS (LBC) ▶ rENiS6fG9zpAi1iQieTi9Pf9HcMwVpsQHL
Source: Crrow777
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL ▶ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
PATREON ▶ https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Rumble ▶ https://rumble.com/user/FearlessNation
Brighteon ▶ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fearlessnation
Vimeo ▶ https://vimeo.com/fearlessnation
Email ▶ [email protected] (better use this)
Email ▶ [email protected]
Steemit ▶ https://steemit.com/@fearlessnation/
Blogger ▶ https://fearlessnation1.blogspot.com/
BrandNewTube ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@FearlessNation
3speak ▶ https://3speak.tv/user/fearlessnation
Minds ▶ https://www.minds.com/fearlessnation/
Tumblr ▶ https://www.tumblr.com/blog/fearlessnation & https://fearlessnation.tumblr.com/
Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
MeWe ▶ mewe.com/i/fearlessnation
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/fearlessnation1
Twitch ▶ https://www.twitch.tv/Fearless_Nation
Pinterest ▶ www.pinterest.com/fearless_nation
DLive ▶ https://dlive.tv/FearlessNation
Soundcloud ▶ https://soundcloud.com/fearlessnation
Mixcloud ▶ https://www.mixcloud.com/fearlessnation/
Discord ▶ Fearless Nation#2392
Discord Invitation ▶ https://discord.gg/WVtUyJkTMb (WVtUyJkTMb) & https://discord.gg/STqFS6jWHB (STqFS6jWHB)
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
Bitchute Voluntaryism & Activism Updates ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessone/
Youtube ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/FearlessNation
▼ ✯ ✶✯ ►CRYPTOCURRENCY◄ ✯ ✶ ✯ ▼
MONERO (XMR) ▶ 46mjAq1xncKREnQkAoVssgAvCqYYf7rtKeQuktezMfsyTr2UrsvYG8r2aa3PWEQLqZAdXNE699gGVQDsZVY8v9R3JZoJ9x1
BITCOIN (BTC) ▶ bc1q2dje2dg80gjl4nta6me2g0zveur52fkn2h9lkr
BITCOINCASH (BCH) ▶ qr7fu0s2tf46n0d4a3tq88e5rmxlrp9fhqvj5nh5za
PIRATE CHAIN (ARRR) ▶ zs1jff9pptzy9p3rres7cxg2ncgl25xwqdh69dxwllef88s5uzch36lyslkjke3u098x9gf77q5kx0
Ethereum (ETH) ▶ 0x44191a8B7b1B90b9d117620280C7eC72f34Fd411
LITECOIN (LTC) ▶ MTZ6JoFmQBABCAnpRMqfeQJJEHsCfirYRh
Basic Attention Token (BAT) ▶ 0x8c75A241EFa7B3e946d6B04aE895b2406c76c19B
Dogecoin (DOGE) ▶ DU8PR3St9sUb4SBMkmvaNdFncBGXWHnbh5
Ripple (XRP) ▶ r49Yht9NA7H36i6bpLKse9XWjiHXUDxDHu
LBRY CREDITS (LBC) ▶ rENiS6fG9zpAi1iQieTi9Pf9HcMwVpsQHL
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.