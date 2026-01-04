Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 5.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespersons" and "golden scribes".





"Among the immense multitudes there are many who would not be shaken to see Jesus nailed to the stake again, bleeding to death; Less will they be moved by the woes of pain and the rivers of blood that flow from their fellow people in these hours of trials for humanity.

Nothing moves people anymore; they look at everything superficially and meditate on nothing.

It is necessary that the Light of my Word reaches the spirits, so that they awaken to the truth, to love, to charity. Then they will understand the reason for so many sorrows.

It is necessary for all of you to understand that I have prepared a place in eternity for each one of you, and that this place is not of this world."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 5, Verses 60-63





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 5 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James