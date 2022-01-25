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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/25/22 Health Benefits Of The Herb Rosemary
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44 views • January 25, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/25/22 Health Benefits Of The Herb Rosemary
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths both in the U.S. and worldwide. Stating that California has the most in the country. Also comparing various states with other countries that have similar populations. Asserting that if people are not vaccinated and not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients they will be in real trouble.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of the herb rosemary. Rich in antioxidants that can help protect cells from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress have linked to many chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and some cancers.
Callers
Isaac has concerns about his absorption after having some of his small intestines removed.
Julia has questions about the Ancient Legacy essential oils.
David asks Dr. Wallach to outline his background and what qualifies him to help people with their health.
Yarepena has questions regarding lower back pain and recovering from cancer.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths both in the U.S. and worldwide. Stating that California has the most in the country. Also comparing various states with other countries that have similar populations. Asserting that if people are not vaccinated and not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients they will be in real trouble.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of the herb rosemary. Rich in antioxidants that can help protect cells from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress have linked to many chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and some cancers.
Callers
Isaac has concerns about his absorption after having some of his small intestines removed.
Julia has questions about the Ancient Legacy essential oils.
David asks Dr. Wallach to outline his background and what qualifies him to help people with their health.
Yarepena has questions regarding lower back pain and recovering from cancer.
Keywords
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