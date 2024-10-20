BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GOD, ALIENS & THE SECRET BEHIND ALL WORLD RELIGIONS [SABBATEAN SUCKER PUNCHER] ☭ JASON REZA JORJANI
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 6 months ago

You may wish to become acquainted with the name Jason Reza Jorjani:


"My aim was to transform the American Alt-Right and European New Right into a global movement based on a cosmopolitan vision of Indo-European inter-civilizational unity, spanning from the West to Russia, Greater Iran, Greater India, and the Buddhist world led by Japan."


HE ADMITS IT❗


https://jasonrezajorjani.com/


Recall the kerfuffle over Charlottesville? Well, this asshat was behind an inordinate amount of that


Watch the after-show on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones

Jason Jorjani is a philosopher & author who received his BA , MA & PhD at State University of New York at Stony Brook. Dr. Jorjani has taught courses on Comparative Religion, Ethics, Political Theory, and the History of Philosophy at the State University of New York.


SPONSORS

https://manscaped.com = Get 20% off + free shipping with the code DANNYJONES

https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off


EPISODE LINKS

https://twitter.com/Jason_Jorjani

Jasons YouTube channel: @prometheism3174

https://t.me/OfficialPrometheism


FOLLOW DANNY JONES

https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones

https://twitter.com/jonesdanny


LISTEN ON

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4VTLG0HiIZaCjH9gE6NFPq

Apple - https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/id1441238966


OUTLINE

00:00 - Blackwater intelligence & MI6

14:05 - Reverse engineered WWII UFO's

24:47 - Defamation by NY Times

39:37 - $1 billion Venezuelan oil contract

55:54 - Planned coup in Iran

01:11:59 - Jorjani's near-death experience

01:20:25 - Paranormal science

01:31:54 - Lockheed Martin's underground space tech facility

01:43:26 - Earth's timeline is being manipulated

01:51:07 - Earths pole shift; cities under Antartica

02:00:10 - Tic tac UFOs are Lockheed tech

02:14:21 - 'Angel & demon' UFO narrative

02:17:18 - Aliens engineering wars on earth

02:35:34 - Underwater 'super-human' civilization

02:41:41 - Mystery airship of 1896

02:52:07 - Alien disclosure is a farce

02:54:24 - Chris Bledsoe case

03:00:25 - Christianity VS the US constitution

03:12:19 - Plato's roots in the modern world

03:21:53 - Plato's noble lie

03:36:02 - The rise of intellect in ancient Greece

03:39:48 - Belief in GOD

03:49:11 - Prometheus = Lucifer


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFg1s0QBytg

Keywords
subversionsayanimworld religionscharlottesville psyopshabbos goyimzessabbatean sucker punchjason reza jorjanimossad opindo-european inter-civilizational unitymult pronged attacktraitors to america
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy